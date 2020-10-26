KITCHENER -- Provincial police say two people from Guelph are facing multiple charges after they allegedly rammed a vehicle they were trying to steal in Wellington County earlier this month.

The incident happened on Oct. 13. At the time, police said a homeowner on Woolwich-Guelph Townline saw a suspect trying to get into their vehicle that was parked in the driveway. The homeowner confronted the suspects and they fled the scene. One of the vehicles involved allegedly rammed the homeowner's vehicle several times before they got away.

In a tweet on Monday, police said two people "face numerous charges" in relation to the incident.