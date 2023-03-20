Two Guelph churches broken into over weekend

Police are investigating break-ins at two Guelph churches that they believe are connected.

Both incidents happened overnight and were discovered by church staff Sunday morning.

Police received the first report just after 9 a.m. Sunday. A church in the area of Edinburgh Road and Dean Avenue reportedly had several interior doors forced open,causing extensive damage. Around $9,000 worth of audio equipment and laptops stolen.

Around two and a half hours later, police received another report from a church near Willow Road and Imperial Road North.

Police say an exterior door and several interior doors were pried open and around $2,600 worth of equipment and cash was stolen.