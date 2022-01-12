Two GTA men arrested, $300K of jewelry recovered after armed robbery at Conestoga Mall store

WATERLOO -

Waterloo regional police have arrested two men from the GTA and recovered $300,000 worth of jewelry after a reported armed robbery at a store in Conestoga Mall.

Officers were called the scene around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say three suspects armed with weapons, including an axe and a crowbar, entered the store, smashed several display cases, and stole a large quantity of jewelry.

Two suspects were later arrested and roughly $300,000 worth of jewelry was recovered.

An 18-year-old man from Toronto was charged with robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. A 20-year-old York man was charged with robbery with a weapon.

The incident is still under investigation.