Two fires in Cambridge under investigation

Careless smoking is believed to be the cause of a residential fire in Cambridge Saturday night.

The Cambridge Fire Department said the fire, which broke out on Queen Street West, started on a balcony at the back of a multi-residential unit.

Officials responded to the fire around 7:10 p.m. and said one person received minor burns.

The damage to the unit is estimated at $150,000, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say officers are investigating the fire and considered it suspicious.

Meanwhile, fire officials responded to a second fire earlier in the day on Dover Street.

Fire officials said the call came in just after 3:30 p.m.

Officials did not immediately say what the cause of the fire is believed to be, nor did they provide a damage estimate.