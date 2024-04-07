Two employees hurt during robbery at Fairview Park Mall
Waterloo regional police are trying to identify a man after two employees were hurt during a robbery in Kitchener.
Investigators said it happened at a store at the Fairview Park Mall on Friday around 10:40 p.m.
They said an unknown man entered the business, stole merchandise, and assaulted two employees before running away.
The employees sustained minor injuries.
Police are asking anyone with more information to contact investigators.
