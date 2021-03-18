KITCHENER -- Guelph police say they had a rather quiet St. Patrick's Day in comparison to years past.

In a Thursday release, they reported that a few small parties were broken up by bylaw, some noise complaints were investigated, but no major issues were reported.

A total of 10 charges were laid throughout the day for such offences as having open alcohol in public, according to officials.

Police say they set up RIDE checks around Guelph for the day and checked roughly 680 vehicles. Of those 680 checks, police used their breathalyzers 14 times.

They handed out two, three-day driving suspensions, but issued no criminal charges.