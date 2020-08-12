KITCHENER -- Two drivers had their licences suspended following separate traffic stops in Waterloo Region overnight on Tuesday.

Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit tweeting about the incidents early Wednesday morning.

They say an 18-year-old Kitchener man was caught with cannabis in his system.

Shortly after a 57-year-old woman passed an unmarked cruiser while stunt driving.

Both drivers had their licences suspended.

Police are reminding drivers that enforcement on local roads is 24/7.