KITCHENER -- A two-vehicle crash in the Brant County community of Scotland has left two drivers dead.

Emergency crews were called the scene around 7:45 p.m. Saturday night on Vanessa Road near Highway 24.

One driver has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Kovacevic of Stoney Creek.

The other driver has been identified as 29-year-old Dillon Henry of Norfolk County.

A 29-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a third vehicle hit one of the cars involved following the initial crash, but that driver was uninjured.

Officers were on scene for the majority of the night trying to determine the cause of the collision.

“We were able to determine one vehicle was travelling west and one vehicle was travelling east, beyond that I really can’t say what occurred,” said Const. Ken Johnston of Brant County OPP. “We are in the beginning stages of our investigation.”

Vanessa Road was shut down for a period of time, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Brant County OPP at at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to leave an anonymous tip can do so with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or going online.