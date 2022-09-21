Two drivers in hospital after commercial vehicle collision in North Perth
Two drivers have been transported to hospital with minor injuries after two commercial vehicles crashed in North Perth, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
In an email on Wednesday just after 3 p.m., OPP said the crash happened just after 8:00 a.m. this morning, and roads are expected to be close for another couple of hours.
"Police responded to a collision involving two commercial vehicles at Line 80 and Road 121 in Perth East,” said Kimberly Lyon, OPP communications officer. “A vehicle travelling eastbound failed to yield to northbound traffic. Both drivers were transported to hospital with minor injuries.”
A photo posted to the OPP West Region Twitter account appeared to show two trucks that had crashed. The two trucks were both partially off the road.
Lyon said charges are pending.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
Trudeau condemns Putin's escalation of war, nuclear threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin's escalation of the war in Ukraine, including his partial military mobilization and nuclear threats.
Toxic chemicals found in school uniforms across North America
A new study found toxic ‘forever’ chemicals were present in children’s school uniforms among other outdoor and stain-repellent clothes.
After Trudeau video backlash, do world leaders have the right to sing or party?
In light of the backlash in response to the videos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau singing and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing, CTVNews.ca spoke with political science and marketing experts on whether world leaders have the right to enjoy themselves while out in public.
Ministers mum on expected COVID-19 travel rule changes, defend ArriveCan as 'critical' border tool
Parliament Hill was abuzz Wednesday amid reports that the federal government is planning on dropping COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border, doing away with mandatory random COVID-19 testing, and making the ArriveCan application optional. Peppered with questions, Liberal ministers refused to confirm their plans, saying they'd have more to say soon.
Maritime residents, emergency officials prepare for potential impacts of Hurricane Fiona
Residents across the Maritimes are doing what they can to prepare for the potential impact of Hurricane Fiona. Emergency officials are also advising of potential damage, flooding and power outages, and informing residents what they can do to be prepared.
Byers family home from 'Stranger Things' up for sale in Georgia
Looking to own a piece of 'Stranger Things?' For US$300,000, you could buy the Byers family home featured in the hit Netflix series.
How to find the best deal amid rising auto insurance rates
Amid rising insurance rates, the Canadian Automobile Association offers some tips for finding better car insurance deals.
As food prices continue to rise, bananas have remained affordable -- why?
Canadian shoppers are spending more at the grocery store, but bananas, tofu and flour remain affordable despite inflation.
London
-
Anonymous 'smear campaign' results in $3,000 fine under Municipal Elections Act
Former council candidate Randy Warden has plead guilty to one charge under the Municipal Elections Act. Warden entered his plea via Zoom to a single charge of failing to identify himself on election campaign advertising.
-
Children suffer non-life-threatening injuries in morning collision
A man is charged with “turn not in safety” after two children were struck by a vehicle in London Wednesday morning.
-
Man injured as he escapes would-be robber on nature trail
A peaceful morning walk on a St. Thomas, Ont. nature trail turned violent when police say a man was the victim of a would-be robber on Tuesday. Police say the victim was approached by a man who demanded his cell phone, and the victim was cut as he tried to escape.
Windsor
-
Trailblazing baseball team Chatham Coloured All-Stars added to MLB The Show 22
A popular baseball videogame is giving players the chance to step into the cleats of one of the sport’s most iconic teams.
-
From Windsor-Essex to the Amazing Race Canada finish line… Craig Ramsay is a winner
The title of reigning Amazing Race Canada champion in part belongs to Harrow’s own Craig Ramsay.
-
House destroyed following Walker Road fire, no injuries reported
Terry Venables was awakened by the sounds of fire trucks Wednesday morning.
Barrie
-
Driver dies after pickup truck and dump truck collide in Tay Township: OPP
One person is dead after a pickup truck and dump truck collided in Tay Township.
-
Hospitals welcome new policy that could free up bed capacity
As capacity pressures increase, hospitals welcome a new policy that provides more options to move patients into long-term care homes, even if their preferred spots haven't opened up.
-
Collingwood, Ont., company creates cutting edge electric truck technology
The future of trucking could be coming from technology built in Simcoe County.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple women report being drugged while downtown, Sudbury, Ont., police say
Multiple women reported being drugged Saturday while visiting establishments in downtown Sudbury, city police said in a news release Wednesday.
-
Canadians feel the squeeze of rising inflation, survey finds
Higher expenses are leading to more Canadians living paycheque-to-paycheque and taking on growing credit card debt, according to a national survey.
-
OPP investigating after human remains found north of Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday they have discovered a body on Metagama Road, located in an unorganized township, north of Greater Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Five children assessed by paramedics following hazardous material call at Ottawa daycare
The Ottawa Fire Hazardous Materials Team responded to a call at a daycare on Glencoe Street in the Arlington Woods neighbourhood.
-
Ottawa Citizen, Sun cutting Monday print edition starting Oct. 17
The Ottawa Citizen and the Ottawa Sun say they will no longer be offering a print edition of theur newspapers on Mondays as of Oct. 17.
-
Grateful Family: Four years after a tornado destroys a Dunrobin home, the Nicholsons thank 'the helpers'
Four years after tornadoes struck Dunrobin, a family whose home was destroyed is thanking everyone who helped them on their journey to rebuild.
Toronto
-
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 17-year-old boy dead after shooting in Scarborough
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.
-
This is what family, friends and colleagues had to say about the life of Const. Andrew Hong
Here’s is family, friends and colleagues had to say about Const. Andrew Hong, who was fatally shot inside a Mississauga coffee shop during a multi-city rampage.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Final debate could be last chance to coalesce opposition to CAQ
The final leaders debate of the Quebec election campaign Thursday is one of the few remaining opportunities for the parties vying to unseat the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec to set themselves apart, analysts say.
-
City loses court battle with Montreal company that used 'cheese' to describe vegan product
Back in 2018, the City of Montreal sued a local producer for between $1,500 and $2,000 for using the word "cheese" on its packaging to describe its vegan cream cheese products, but after winning a four-year court battle this week the small business gets to keep all that cheddar.
-
4 parties agree in debate - fur farms need to banned in Quebec, CAQ doesn't participate
The Montreal SPCA recently hosted the first ever provincial electoral debate on animal protection, and the organization is demanding that fur farms be banned in Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 4, forecast to approach as major hurricane
Fiona is forecast to approach Atlantic Canada as a hurricane Saturday morning, transitioning into a powerful post-tropical storm.
-
Maritime residents, emergency officials prepare for potential impacts of Hurricane Fiona
Residents across the Maritimes are doing what they can to prepare for the potential impact of Hurricane Fiona. Emergency officials are also advising of potential damage, flooding and power outages, and informing residents what they can do to be prepared.
-
Shooting victims' families want to ensure inquiry recommendations followed
Families of victims of Nova Scotia's mass shooting called Wednesday for an oversight committee to ensure the recommendations coming out of the public inquiry into the tragedy won't be ignored.
Winnipeg
-
All Manitoba adults now eligible for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
All Manitobans ages 18 and older are now eligible to receive the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Shovels in ground for Selkirk hospital expansion, but few details on staffing
Shovels are in the ground for an expansion to the Selkirk Regional Health Centre, but work is ongoing to figure out how to staff the expanded space.
-
Manitoba justice minister calling for Criminal Code changes for bear spray
Manitoba’s justice minister is calling on his federal counterpart to make changes to the Criminal Code regarding bear spray being used as a weapon.
Calgary
-
Calgary police issue warning as high-risk offender released
Calgary Police Service officials say the actions of a high-risk offender will be monitored after he was released in the city upon completion of his prison sentence.
-
'We're just lost': Travellers say it's time to move on from travel restrictions
International travellers at Calgary’s International Airport say its time to do away with COVID-19 border measures and travel restrictions.
-
De Havilland to open airplane manufacturing plant near Calgary, create 1,500 jobs
Aircraft manufacturer De Havilland will build a massive new complex east of Calgary that will bring hundreds of jobs to the area.
Edmonton
-
1 in hospital after shooting in Ponoka on Wednesday
One person is in hospital with apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting on Wednesday morning.
-
8 drone incidents reported near Jasper wildfire, 4 people facing fines up to $25k: Parks Canada
Park wardens have seized four drones and charged four people accused of flying close to the Chetamon Wildfire near Jasper.
-
Puljujarvi, Virtanen, McLeod: Oilers GM addresses burning questions on Day 1 of camp
If Jesse Puljujarvi remains an Oiler this year, he will have to fight for ice time, general manager Ken Holland said Wednesday as 52 players reported to training camp at Rogers Place.
Vancouver
-
Wrong-way driver involved in crash that injured 6, closed West Vancouver highway, police say
Six people were injured, two of them critically, after a major collision that shut down Highway 1 in West Vancouver Wednesday.
-
B.C. makes dozens of recommendations to tackle repeat offenders, random violence
Several B.C. officials are giving an update Wednesday on public safety in the province.
-
Police poring over photos, videos posted online during Vancouver music festival riot
Photos and video began circulating on social media almost immediately after a riot broke out at a Vancouver music festival last week. Now, police are poring over all of those posts as evidence in a criminal probe.