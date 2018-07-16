

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle collision left one vehicle on its side in Cambridge.

The crash happened at the intersection of Shellard Side Road and Old Beverly Road.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Prior, one of them had to be extracted from their vehicle.

It is believed that one of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign, causing a broadside collision in the intersection.

Speed is not being considered a factor.