Two drivers charged with stunt driving in Waterloo Region

Two drivers are facing stunt driving charges for travelling at excessive speeds on provincial highways in Waterloo Region on Saturday.

OPP said two vehicles were stopped after being clocked driving at 202 km/h and 192 km/h.

One stop was made along Highway 401 at Speedsville Road and the other on Highway 8 at King Street.

Police said both drivers had their licences suspended for 30 days and their vehicles impounded for 14 days.