KITCHENER -- Two drivers were caught speeding over twice the posted limit during an alleged street race in Waterloo, according to police.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday just before 11 p.m., the WRPS Traffic Unit said that the incident happened on Weber Street.

Police also posted a photo along with the tweet that showed two vehicles stopped by police officers near at the Union Street intersection.

The officers stopped and inspected both vehicles following the alleged race.

Police say the drivers are facing multiple charges and have had their driver’s license suspended as well.

Both vehicles involved in the stop have been towed and impounded for seven days.