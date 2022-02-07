Two drivers charged after weekend 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police have charged two drivers in connection to 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations that took place over the weekend, according to a Monday news release.
The first person charged is a driver of a blue Subaru who became involved in a dispute with a taxi driver while participating in a protest driving around the area of Peppler Street and Laurel Street in Waterloo on Saturday. Police said the incident occurred around 2:50 p.m.
The driver of the Subaru sped up and slammed on his brakes ahead of the taxi driver, which almost resulted in a rear-end collision, police said. As a result, the 42-year-old Kitchener man is charged with stunt driving and careless driving. The man's driver's licence was suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
In another incident, police performed a traffic stop on a semi-trailer truck in the area of Alexandra Avenue in Waterloo on Sunday at around 3:30 p.m. The truck driver was participating in the rolling vehicle protest for the ‘Freedom Convoy.’
As a result of their investigation, police charged the 43-year-old man with unnecessary noise, unnecessary slow driving and additional charges regarding improper documentation for a commercial motor vehicle.
