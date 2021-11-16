Two drivers​ caught stunt driving on same stretch of road within four hours: Guelph police

Guelph police caught two stunt drivers on the same stretch within four hours of each other. (Source: Guelph Police Service) (Nov. 16, 2021) Guelph police caught two stunt drivers on the same stretch within four hours of each other. (Source: Guelph Police Service) (Nov. 16, 2021)

Kitchener Top Stories