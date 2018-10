CTV Kitchener





Two dogs had to be rescued from a home after a dyer fire in Waterloo Tuesday evening.

Officials say 17 firefighters responded to a home on Amos Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Crews say the home was filled with heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.

Damage due to the smoke is estimated at $10,000.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, and that both dogs are doing well.