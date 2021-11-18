Two displaced, roughly $20,000 in damage after fire in Kitchener
KITCHENER -
A fire in Kitchener has caused $20,000 in damage and two people to be displaced from their home.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Ingleside Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Fire officials say the flames originated from a basement in a townhouse complex.
They add that due to working smoke alarms and early calls to emergency services, they were able to control the spread and minimized the damage.