Two displaced from Guelph fire
Two people have been displaced after a house fire in Guelph sent smoke billowing above the city's skyline Sunday afternoon.
Flames could be seen shooting out of a porch at a home on Dublin Street.
The deputy fire chief tells CTV News that nobody was injured and there were working smoke alarms in the home.
There's an estimated $100,000 in damage.
The cause is believed to have been accidental.
The fire spread into part of the roofline of the home, but crews prevented it from spreading further.
