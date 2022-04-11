Two displaced from Guelph fire

Two people have been displaced after a house fire in Guelph sent smoke billowing above the city's skyline Sunday afternoon.

Flames could be seen shooting out of a porch at a home on Dublin Street.

The deputy fire chief tells CTV News that nobody was injured and there were working smoke alarms in the home.

There's an estimated $100,000 in damage.

The cause is believed to have been accidental.

The fire spread into part of the roofline of the home, but crews prevented it from spreading further.