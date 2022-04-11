Two displaced, cat rescued from Guelph fire
Two people have been displaced after a fire in Guelph sent smoke billowing above the city's skyline Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews from three stations responded to the Dublin Street incident around 1:40 p.m.
Officials say they arrived to the building having alreadyd been evacuated. They found flames coming from a second-floor common area, which impacted the upper level apartments and roof.
The deputy fire chief tells CTV News that nobody was injured, there were working smoke alarms in the home, and crews managed to extinguish the fire.
A cat was found on a second-floor unit and rescued by firefighters.
There's an estimated $100,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it's believed to have been accidental.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
WHO says it is analyzing two new Omicron COVID sub-variants
The World Health Organization said on Monday it is tracking a few dozen cases of two new sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous.
The odds and ends you may have missed in 2022 budget
The 2022 federal budget was presented in Ottawa on April 7, and the nearly 300-page document included a host of small-ticket spends. From allowing the costs of surrogacy to be eligible for a tax credit, to studying the future of cryptocurrencies in Canada, CTVNews.ca has parsed the entire federal spending plan to pull out nine notable new initiatives unveiled in the budget.
WATCH LIVE | Downtown Vancouver fire: Several people rescued, at least 2 taken to hospital
"Several" people have been rescued from a building on fire in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood, according to the city's fire chief.
Man charged with conspiracy to murder at Alberta border protest going directly to trial
One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta wants to go directly to trial.
Britney Spears says she is pregnant
Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.
When will the pandemic end? Experts say there's no 'satisfying answer'
With a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections already hitting parts of Canada, many may be left wondering when exactly the pandemic will come to an end. However, experts say this question remains a tough one to answer.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Families search for loved ones in Ukrainian village of Borodyanka
Family members are waiting anxiously for news of their loved ones after a number of civilian targets were hit by Russian forces in the village of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv.
London
-
One person deceased after vehicle strikes pedestrian in London, Ont.
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot along Western Road Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
-
MLHU calls on community to help reduce the spread of COVID-19
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) announced Monday that as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the region, it is requesting the community do their part in reducing the spread.
Windsor
-
Three suspects sought in connection with east Windsor shooting
Windsor police are looking for three suspects following a shooting in Forest Glade and are hoping the public can help to identify them.
-
Man in 80s dies, 259 new high-risk cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death, 259 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 61 hospitalizations.
-
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Barrie
-
Woman wanted in connection with alleged bank frauds in Barrie
Police are looking to identify a woman connected to two fraudulent incidents in Barrie involving banks.
-
Tay Township woman killed in Highway 12 crash
Police identified a woman killed in a head-on collision on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte early Thursday morning as a Tay Township resident.
-
Driver travelling 177 km/h in Innisfil charged with stunt driving
Police say an officer on patrol stopped a driver travelling more than double the posted limit in Innisfil Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario gold mine breaks ground on third expansion
Dignitaries and local First Nation leaders are gathering at the ground-breaking ceremony near Dubreuilville for Island Gold Mine's Phase 3 expansion Monday.
-
Missing Sudbury area man's body found
The body of a missing 25-year-old missing Sudbury area man was found Sunday, a week after he was last seen.
-
With rental scams on the rise, here's how to avoid them
North Bay Police Service says it has received multiple reports about scammers posting fake apartment rental ads online. Here are some ways you can protect yourself.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
-
Resident of city-run long-term care home allegedly abused
The city of Ottawa says an employee allegedly physically abused a resident of one of its long-term care homes last month.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
-
Man, 19, charged after attempted abduction of two random children at Niagara Falls cheerleading convention
A Niagara Falls man has been charged following the attempted abduction of two children at the Canadian Cheer All-Star National Championships over the weekend, police say.
Montreal
-
Quebec marks 1 million COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations rise by 85
Quebec reported on Monday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 85 in the last 24 hours and six more people have died as the province surpassed 1,000,000 confirmed positive PCR tests.
-
Asian Quebecers condemn French-language programs for offensive classroom material
Asian-Canadians are condemning two Quebec French-language programs after course material containing offensive stereotypes was distributed to students.
-
Three men charged in March drive-by shooting at Montreal home
Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested three people in connection with the March 4 shooting at a residence in the Saint-Laurent borough, on Valade Street.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
The inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives heard testimony Monday from two firefighters who had sharp criticism for the way the Mounties handled their situation in April 2020.
-
Mistaken for mass killer, man recalls shot 'like a sonic boom' as RCMP fired at him
David Westlake is an unbelievably lucky man who still wonders what saved him when two Mounties mistook him for a killer and opened fire.
-
Nova Scotia invoking interrupter clause for diesel oil, gas prices will remain the same
The price of diesel in Nova Scotia will be adjusted at midnight on Monday, as the province's Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) invokes its interrupter clause.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 3 PM
LIVE AT 3 PM | Province to give winter storm update ahead of coming blizzard
Officials with the Province of Manitoba will be providing a flood and winter storm update ahead of what Environment Canada is warning could be the worst blizzard in decades.
-
Portage la Prairie residents left devastated after 3 killed in house fire
Residents of Portage la Prairie are devastated following a fatal house fire that killed three people on Sunday.
-
Man charged following alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of 12-year-old boy: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have arrested and charged a 44-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
Calgary
-
Man charged with conspiracy to murder at Alberta border protest going directly to trial
One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta wants to go directly to trial.
-
'It makes me feel anxious': Concerns over school transmission of COVID-19 continue
Some Alberta parents are growing increasingly concerned about COVID-19 transmission in schools as the province deals with its sixth wave of the virus.
-
Alleged indecent act in front of child leads to charges against Calgary man
A Calgary man is facing charges after allegedly committing an indecent act in front of a child.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton moves forward on decriminalizing 'simple personal possession' of drugs
Edmonton city councillors took a big step Monday in the movement to decriminalize illegal drug possession, an attempt to "reduce drug poisoning injuries and deaths."
-
Alberta terminates relationship with 3 Russian regions
The government of Alberta says it has ended its relationship with Tyumen Oblast, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in response to the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
'It makes me feel anxious': Concerns over school transmission of COVID-19 continue
Some Alberta parents are growing increasingly concerned about COVID-19 transmission in schools as the province deals with its sixth wave of the virus.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Downtown Vancouver fire: Several people rescued, at least 2 taken to hospital
"Several" people have been rescued from a building on fire in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood, according to the city's fire chief.
-
Woman critically injured after 'exiting' moving pickup in Abbotsford: police
A woman found critically injured in Abbotsford, B.C., over the weekend was hurt after "exiting" a moving pickup truck, according to police.
-
Mountain biker with head, chest injuries rescued from B.C. mountain
Search crews were called to a mountain in B.C.'s Okanagan over the weekend to rescue a mountain biker who had chest and neck injuries after an incident.