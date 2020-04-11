WATERLOO -- A total of 31 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed in Huron-Perth, as a long-term care facility in Stratford deals with high numbers.

As of Saturday, two of these cases have been resolved.

Greenwood Court, a long-term care home in Stratford, has six cases in residents and five in staff, none of whom have been transferred to the hospital.

On Saturday morning, it was confirmed that a resident in their 80s passed away due to COVID-19.

Dr. Steven E. Harrison, CEO of Tri-County Mennonite Homes, says the resident was one of the first to be tested and had previous health symptoms.

"Any passing is difficult and tough for our staff, it feels like a loss of a family member for us too," he said. "It's been challenging moving to outbreak mode."

He says that outbreak mode started a week and a half ago and includes full gowns, face shields, and gloves for staff, while residents stay isolated.

Harrison adds that the ramped up testing across the province will be a big lift.