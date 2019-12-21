KITCHENER -- A three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 401 east of Cambridge has left two people dead and sent two people to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP were called to the crash near Highway 6 north around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the drivers of two vehicles suffered injuries while two passengers in the third vehicle were pronounced deceased by the coroner.

The two deceased passengers have been identified as 65-year-old Ramnauth Seebachan and 59-year-old Pardmini Seebachan, both from the Cambridge area.

The westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 were closed for the remainder of the morning.

The investigation is ongoing.