Two men have died following a collision involving a vehicle and train.

Oxford County OPP were called to the scene in Innerkip around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

They say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

OPP investigation determined the train was travelling westbound on the rail line when it struck the vehicle on George Street.

The street has been closed between Blandford Street and Township Road 6. CP Police and Traffic Collision Investigators are assisting with the investigation.

The identities of the victims will be not released by police at the time.

OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.