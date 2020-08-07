KITCHENER -- Two people are dead after a collision between a vehicle and a city bus in Brantford, according to police.

Officers were called to the crash at Shellard Lane and Conklin Road in Brantford around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say a vehicle and a bus were involved in the crash.

"There was just a wreck everywhere, there were car parts all over the place," said witness Michael Kennedy. "[The car was] completely destroyed."

The two people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Branav Kapadia was working nearby when the crash happened, heard about it from customers, and then went outside to see for himself.

"It was crazy, I haven't seen anything like this in my life," he said. "It was in pieces. Everything was broke."

Police are looking into whether speed was a factor in the collision, but area residents say that has been an issue, with many drivers breaking the 50 km/h speed limit on Shellard.

"They at least go 80 km/h," said Matthew Login. "Most of the time people go 80."

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and in the very early stages, according to officials. Additional information will be released when available.

Brantford police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 519-756-7050.

With reporting from Carmen Wong