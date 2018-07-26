

Two vehicles collided near Langton on Wednesday evening, leaving one person dead.

Norfolk County OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision on McDowell Road West around 7:39 p.m.

An SUV was travelling eastbound on McDowell Road West and was attempting to turn northbound into a driveway of a residence.

A pickup truck was also heading eastbound, and attempted to overtake vehicles travelling in the same direction.

The truck collided with the SUV, and both vehicles entered the north ditch.

A 25-year-old female was pronounced deceased at the scene by the attending coroner.

Her 26-year-old passenger was air-lifted to Hamilton with serious life-threatening injuries, which he later succumbed to.

The male driver of the pickup truck was transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

McDowell Road West was closed between Highway 59 and East Quarter Line, and was expected to remain so until at least 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Police believe speed was a factor, and say charges are pending.