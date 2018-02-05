

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man passed away last year just shy of a blood donation milestone but his two daughters did not want his goal to go uncompleted.

Richard Smith died suddenly about ten months ago only six donations from his goal of 200 donations.

His daughters, Emily and Holly, completed the previous four donations before coming to the KW Blood Donor Clinic on Monday evening where they gave the final 199th and 200th donations on his behalf.

The sisters say their father always made donating blood a priority in his life and they wanted to help him complete the task.

Emily and Holly say the plan to continue giving blood for the rest of their lives to honour the legacy of their father.