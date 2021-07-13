WATERLOO -- Health officials in Waterloo Region recorded two COVID-19-related deaths and 27 new infections on Tuesday.

Among the latest deaths, the region's 279th and 280th, are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s.

The 27 new cases in Tuesday's report – 26 are linked to Monday and one is from a previous reporting period – bring the region's total case count to 18,058, including 17,493 resolved infections and 279 active cases.

Since the pandemic began, 530,356 COVID-19 tests have been completed. Waterloo Region's latest positivity rate sits at 4.0 per cent, while the reproductive rate of the virus is 0.8.

MORE DELTA CASES CONFIRMED

Another 99 infections were lab-confirmed as variant of concern cases in Tuesday's report, bringing the total number of variant cases to 4,301.

Most new variant cases continue to be linked to the Delta variant, with 99 Delta cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,108 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

15 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

62 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

704 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

313 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

HOSPITALIZATIONS UNCHANGED

Twenty-five people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, unchanged in the past 24-hours, with 17 people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

There are 16 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

VACCINATIONS DIP MONDAY

Health officials administered another 6,624 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, a dip after a weekend of record-breaking vaccination numbers.

Among adults in Waterloo Region, 80.89 per cent have now received at least one dose, while 54.75 per cent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

PROVINCE-WIDE SNAPSHOT

Province-wide, health officials logged 146 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in Tuesday's report.

Since the pandemic began, Ontario has confirmed 547,409 COVID-19 infections.

The seven-day rolling average for cases now sits at 170. A week ago, that number was 203.

With files from CTV Toronto.