KITCHENER -- The University of Waterloo is reporting a second case of COVID-19 on its campus this week.

The school said it was informed about another case by public health officials on Thursday. The person is self-isolating and public health is reaching out to all contacts, UW said in a release.

The school didn't indicate if the case is in a student or a staff member.

The school also reported a COVID-19 case on Wednesday. That person was described by the university as a community member who had spent time on campus.

There have been a total of five cases to date, according to the school's COVID-19 case tracker.