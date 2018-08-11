

CTV Kitchener





Stratford police stopped a vehicle in relation to an ongoing investigation on August 7.

A male driver and female passenger were arrested.

An estimated $800-worth of methamphetamine was seized from the driver, according to a press release.

Police also said they found a sawed-off rifle next to the driver seat and a loaded rifle in the backseat.

Both parties were charged with multiple drug and weapons charges.

The male was held for bail, and the female released on promise to appear.