KITCHENER -- Police have charged two people for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from a car dealership in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the dealership on King Street East around 8:35 p.m. Sunday. Officials said two people were removing catalytic converters from vehicles in the parking lot.

The suspects fled on foot when police arrived. A 40-year-old woman was arrested after a brief pursuit, and a 36-year-old man was arrested after further investigation.

They've both been charged with theft, possession of stolen property and possession of break-and-enter tools.

The man was held for a bail hearing and the woman was released on an undertaking.

The stolen property was recovered and returned to the owner.