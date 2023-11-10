Two charged with murder and kidnapping of Kitchener man

Police have arrested two men for the kidnapping and murder of Jason John Brown.

The 43-year-old Kitchener man was abducted from the Harriston Cemetery on March 12, 2019. His body was found the next day, almost 200 kilometres away, at the side of Stevenson Road in Oshawa.

On Friday, Ontario Provincial Police announced that the Edmonton Police Service had arrested Joshua Alexander Drumond, 32, the day before.

Steven Jon Walsom-Gerigs, a 33-year-old from Brantford, was also arrested.

Both men are charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Ontario Provincial Police said Drumond and Walsom-Gerigs had an appearance Friday at the Ontario Superior Court in Guelph.

The Wellington County OPP Crime Unit said, along with the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and Biker Enforcement Unit, they are continuing to investigate Brown’s death.

SEARCH FOR SUSPECTS

OPP released the photos of three vehicles they believed were connected to the Brown case earlier this year.

In September, they confirmed that two of them had been located but did not reveal where.

The third vehicle, a light-coloured Chrysler 300, had still not been found.

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a Kitchener man found in Oshawa. (Mar. 2019)

At that time, police were still trying to determine the motive for Brown’s death.

- With reporting by Spencer Turcotte