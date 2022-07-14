Two charged in screen slashing at Waterloo cinema

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a series of screen slashings at several southern Ontario movie theatres – including in Waterloo.

On Feb. 23, police say the pair targeted Princess Cinemas in Uptown Waterloo. One person cut holes in the screen while the other captured the act on video.

That followed at least six other screens slashings in Oakville, Richmond Hill and Burlington. Police say the incidents happened between November and February and resulted in an estimated $100,000 worth of damage.

Police believe all of the theatres were targeted because they were showing the movie Bheemla Nayak.

A 30-year-old Toronto man and a 38-year-old Pickering man now face multiple charges in the case, including mischief and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.