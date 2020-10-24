KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested two people in connection to a series of fires set at local Walmart stores.

The fires were reported Tuesday night at three locations: Ottawa Street South and Fischer Hallman Road in Kitchener, Ottawa Street North and River Road in Kitchener, and Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street South in Waterloo.

Police have previously stated that the fires were started in the toilet paper and paper towel aisles.

Damage to the three locations is estimated at $12 million.

On Saturday night, the Waterloo Regional Police Service announced the arrests of two people.

Neither has been named.

They've only been identified as a two males: one is described as an adult, and the other as a youth.

No further details have been released about the arrests.

Police say the two are facing "numerous charges."