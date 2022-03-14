Two charged for Brantford altercation involving axe

Two people are facing charges in connection to an altercation in Brantford, which included the use of an axe.

Around 10 p.m. on March 2, police were called to an Usher Street home for a report of a physical altercation between multiple people.

They said a man saw someone inside his roommate's vehicle which was parked in the driveway. He went outside to confront the man, who was at that time, walking away from the vehicle.

That's when police said the man raised an axe towards the victim and a struggle ensued.

The roommate exited the home and he also became involved in the confrontation.

Then a woman walked up and police said she began assaulting to the two roommates.

A fourth man was driving by the altercation and heard the roommates calling for help, so he stopped his vehicle and got out to assist the victims.

Police said the woman threated to stab him.

Officers then arrived on scene and arrested the man and woman.

They searched the pair and found the woman had a handmade edged weapon and the man had break-in instruments.

The 32-year-old Brantford man is facing a total of five charges: two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of break-in instruments and trespassing.

The 26-year-old woman from Ohsweken, meanwhile, is charged with: two counts of assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breach of probation and failure to comply with a Judicial Release Order.

Police said one of the victim had minor injuries but did not require medical treatment, while the other two were unharmed.