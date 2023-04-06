Two charged following ‘high risk’ search warrant execution in Waterloo: WRPS

Following what regional police are calling an ongoing extensive investigation, vehicles, weapons and drugs were seized Wednesday in Waterloo.

On Thursday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a media release about a ‘high-risk’ search warrant that was executed at a residence on Preakness Street.

Police said the investigation began back in 2022 when they became aware of fraudulent activity related to registering stolen motor vehicles.

The following items were seized during the search warrant:

Three prohibited handguns (including two that were modified for fully-automatic fire)

Two prohibited rifles (AR-15 and AR-10 styled)

Prohibited magazines

Ammunition

Stolen and re-vinned Ford 2019 F-150 Raptor and 2016 Mercedes-Benz (valued at approximately $100,000)

Stolen trailer and all-terrain vehicles (valued at approximately $75,000)

Suspected cocaine

Indicia of drug trafficking

Currency

Police said a 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been jointly charged with the following offences:

Fraudulent concealment

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (four counts)

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession for the purpose of a Schedule 1 Substance (cocaine)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (four counts)

Both were held in police custody for a bail hearing.