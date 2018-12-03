

CTV Kitchener





Two people face charges after police executed a search warrant and seized illicit drugs and a loaded firearm.

It happened on Lock Street East in Haldimand County on Nov. 28.

According to a police, illicit drugs, Canadian currency and a loaded firearm along with ammunition were seized.

The Haldimand County OPP charged two people in relation to the warrant.

Tyler Baker, 28 of Dunnville, and Sheri Ogden, 25 of Hamilton, faced 10 charges.

They are as follows:

Four counts of possession of a schedule I substance

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Tampering with a serial number of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of property by crime under $5,000

Both were held for a bail hearing at a Cayuga court.