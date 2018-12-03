Featured
Two charged after police seize drugs, loaded firearm
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 11:33AM EST
Two people face charges after police executed a search warrant and seized illicit drugs and a loaded firearm.
It happened on Lock Street East in Haldimand County on Nov. 28.
According to a police, illicit drugs, Canadian currency and a loaded firearm along with ammunition were seized.
The Haldimand County OPP charged two people in relation to the warrant.
Tyler Baker, 28 of Dunnville, and Sheri Ogden, 25 of Hamilton, faced 10 charges.
They are as follows:
- Four counts of possession of a schedule I substance
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Tampering with a serial number of a firearm
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of property by crime under $5,000
Both were held for a bail hearing at a Cayuga court.