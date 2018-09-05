Featured
Two charged after police chase ends near Harriston
OPP ground, air and canine units were called to assist in apprehending two suspects.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 10:56AM EDT
Two people have been charged after canine units and a helicopter aided in a police chase.
On Sept. 4 around 6:00 a.m., members of the South Bruce and Huron OPP were conducting an investigation near Teeswater.
In the area of Concession Road 4, police spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it.
The driver drove off.
A Eurocopter EC135 was called to keep sight of the vehicle, which drove into a cornfield to evade police.
The two suspects within attempted to flee on foot just west of Harriston.
Members of the OPP as well as two canine units pursued them.
A male and female were arrested and charged.
Damien Dallas Yorke-Thomas, 24, of Huron-Kinloss Township faced several charges including dangerous driving, fleeing from police, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possession of methamphetamine and others.
Heidi Lynne Diemert, 27 and also of Huron-Kinloss Township, was charged with two counts of possession under $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine.
She was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9.
Yorke-Thomas was held for bail.