Two people have been charged after canine units and a helicopter aided in a police chase.

On Sept. 4 around 6:00 a.m., members of the South Bruce and Huron OPP were conducting an investigation near Teeswater.

In the area of Concession Road 4, police spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The driver drove off.

A Eurocopter EC135 was called to keep sight of the vehicle, which drove into a cornfield to evade police.

The two suspects within attempted to flee on foot just west of Harriston.

Members of the OPP as well as two canine units pursued them.

A male and female were arrested and charged.

Damien Dallas Yorke-Thomas, 24, of Huron-Kinloss Township faced several charges including dangerous driving, fleeing from police, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possession of methamphetamine and others.

Heidi Lynne Diemert, 27 and also of Huron-Kinloss Township, was charged with two counts of possession under $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9.

Yorke-Thomas was held for bail.