Two charged after alleged road rage crash in Cambridge

A motorcyclist and a driver were charged after an alleged road-rage-related crash over the long weekend in Cambridge.

Waterloo regional police said a silver Kawasaki motorcycle and a white Tesla were speeding south on Hespeler Road, weaving in and out of traffic, on Sunday at around 11 a.m.

“The Tesla then struck the motorcycle, causing it to slide across the intersection and catch on fire,” police said in a news release.

The motorcyclist fled the scene before being found and arrested by police in the area of McGovern Drive and Old Hespeler Road. He was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Telsa was arrested at the scene of the crash.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old Fergus man and the Tesla driver, a 54-year-old Cambridge man, were charged with stunt driving and dangerous operation.

Both of their licences were suspended for 30 days and their vehicles were seized for 14 days.

The motorcyclist is also facing other charges including but not limited to: driving while under suspension, fail to remain and driving with no plates.