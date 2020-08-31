Advertisement
Two charged after alleged hit-and-run damages hydro pole, police say
Police say two people have been charged after a moving van crashed into a hydro pole (Supplied: WRPS)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say two people have been charged after they allegedly tried to flee the scene of a crash on Friday morning.
Officers were called to Weber Street East at Borden Avenue in Kitchener around 10 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a moving van.
When police arrived, they were able to track down the driver and passenger who tried to flee the scene. The crash damaged a hydro pole, according to police.
A 38-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, were arrested and charged with several offences, including dangerous operation and other drugs and weapons charges.
Police say they seized a replica hand gun, a knife and cocaine from the vehicle.