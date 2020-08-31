KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say two people have been charged after they allegedly tried to flee the scene of a crash on Friday morning.

Officers were called to Weber Street East at Borden Avenue in Kitchener around 10 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a moving van.

Male, 38, & female, 25, have been charged with several offences incl Dangerous Operation, and drugs & weapons-related charges, after police were called to collision on Friday. Police seized a replica hand gun, a prohibited knife & suspected cocaine.

When police arrived, they were able to track down the driver and passenger who tried to flee the scene. The crash damaged a hydro pole, according to police.

A 38-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, were arrested and charged with several offences, including dangerous operation and other drugs and weapons charges.

Police say they seized a replica hand gun, a knife and cocaine from the vehicle.