Fire crews from Breslau and Maryhill were called to a two-car crash Saturday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Victoria Street at Spitzig Road.

Both vehicles had significant damage to their front ends, and one of them drove headfirst into the side of a ditch.

It’s not known if anyone was seriously injured.

No word from OPP on the cause of the crash.