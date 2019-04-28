Featured
Two cars damaged in Breslau crash
Crash on Victoria St. at Spitzig Road. (Apr. 27, 2019)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, April 28, 2019 4:11PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 28, 2019 4:16PM EDT
Fire crews from Breslau and Maryhill were called to a two-car crash Saturday night.
It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Victoria Street at Spitzig Road.
Both vehicles had significant damage to their front ends, and one of them drove headfirst into the side of a ditch.
It’s not known if anyone was seriously injured.
No word from OPP on the cause of the crash.