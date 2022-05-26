Two-car crash at busy Kitchener intersection

A crash closed a busy Kitchener intersection Thursday morning.

The two vehicles collided at Ottawa Street and Westmount Road.

One of the cars ended up flipped onto its side.

Witnesses told CTV News that it happened around 8 a.m. and paramedics transported at least one person to hospital.

"This lane used to be a highway and is a main artery of the city to get you through," said Lesley Powell, who works at a nearby restaurant. "When they impeded it down to two lanes, then it gets horrendous, and you do see more accidents because of people speeding and trying to get around the buses."

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has not yet released any information on injuries or potential charges.

Traffic was being redirected around the crash, but police had cleared the scene by 9:30 a.m.