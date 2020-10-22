KITCHENER -- Two women from Cambridge are a bit richer thanks to lottery prizes.

Lynda Arsenault won $200,000 on the Big Spin Instant Game.

“I went to the store to validate my ticket – when I realized I won an in-person spin at the OLG Prize Centre, I was so excited and nervous,” she said while picking up her prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Arsenault said she'll use the money to upgrade her vehicle and save for the future.

“This will bring some comfort to my life,” she said.

Daphne Fava, a 78-year-old grandmother who also lives in Cambridge, took home $50,000 in an Instant Name Game Crossword.

Fava said she plays the lottery regularly.

While picking up her prize, she said she wasn't sure how much money she'd be taking home from her big win.

"I asked my son to check the ticket for me. When he told me, I won $50,000 I couldn’t believe it!” she said.

Fava will use the money to help her son with a down payment on his first home.

“He was a big part of this win," she said. "This is a very happy moment."

Prizes of more than $1,000 can be picked up from the OLG Prize Centre by appointment only.