Waterloo Regional Police say two Cambridge residents have been arrested after a break and enter August 11.

Police say they responded a report of a residential break in on Beechwood Road in Cambridge.

They say the suspects entered the home through an unlocked door in the garage while the homeowners were sleeping.

Once inside, the suspects targeted credit cards and electronics.

Waterloo Regional Police Services’ Break and Enter team arrested a 31-year-old Cambridge man and a 30-year-old Cambridge woman in connection to the incident.