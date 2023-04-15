Two Brantford police officers fire anti-riot weapons at man, SIU investigating

Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate to investigate an incident in Brantford that involved two officers firing anti-riot weapons at an armed man.

On Thursday, the Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) issued a media release announcing it would investigate the incident which happened on Wednesday.

The release states the Brantford Police Service received a call about a domestic dispute around 5:20 p.m.

According to the SIU, the 34-year-old man involved was found with a knife on Sheridan Street. Two officers both shot Anti-Riot Weapon Enfields (ARWEN) at the man and a third officer fired a Conducted Energy Weapon.

The release says the man was arrested and taken to hospital, though he did not sustain any serious injury.

The SIU’s mandate was invoked because the officer fired an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm.

Two subject officials and three witness officials have been designated at this time.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.