KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have placed two men under arrest in relation to several incidents that happened on one night in Wellesley and Woolwich townships.

Officers first responded to a reported break and enter on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m. on Ament Line in Wellesley Township.

The suspects had used a vehicle to gain entry to a business and steal property, according to officials.

Police were later called a property on Reids Wood Drive in Woolwich for another report of a break and enter and robbery.

A resident told police they saw a vehicle drive up the laneway of a business on Line 86, but saw no one there when they went to check.

Police say the resident went back to their home and saw an unknown man exit the house and threaten him with a torch.

The suspect reportedly stole the victim’s keys, other personal property, and drove off in the their Ford Escape.

Police believe they tried to also steal two other vehicles at the business on Line 86.

No injuries were reported.

In a Sept. 14 news release, Waterloo regional police announced they arrested a 28-year-old man and 23-year-old man, both from Kitchener, in connection to the string of incidents that night.

The 23-year-old has been charged with one count of robbery, four counts of breaking and entering, three counts of motor vehicle theft, and one counts of possessing stolen property over $5,000.

The 28-year-old faces the same charges along with an additional count of possessing stolen property over $5,000 as well as one count of unauthorized use of a stolen credit card.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact police.