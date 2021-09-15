Two arrests made in connection to break and enters in Waterloo Region

Waterloo -

Waterloo regional police have arrested two people in connection to several commercial break and enters in Kitchener and Waterloo.

Approximately 25 businesses were targeted between August and September.

Burglars forced entry into the businesses and took money from the cash register.

On Tuesday, a 42-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested and charged with several break and enter related offences.

Both individuals have been held for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they expect more charges to be laid.