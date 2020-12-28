KITCHENER -- A 38-year-old woman from Guelph has been arrested twice in as many days for two different incidents.

Police say a woman tried to get into a community centre downtown around 1 a.m. on Boxing Day, but was not welcome.

She reportedly threatened to throw a brick if staff didn't let her in, and eventually caused damage to the window by repeatedly banging on it.

Around 1:45 a.m., the woman turned herself in at the station, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000, and given an early April court date.

Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, a loss prevention officer at a Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street store reportedly saw a woman shoplifting over $1,250 of clothing and beauty products.

The woman was arrested, charged with theft under $5,000, and given a late April court date.