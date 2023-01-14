Two arrested, pellet gun seized after dispute in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have arrested two people after investigating a weapon call in Kitchener on Friday.

According to a media release, police said around 2:50 p.m. officers responded to the area of Glasgow Street and Belmont Avenue West for reports of a dispute involving a group of males. A firearm had reportedly been waved during the altercation.

Police said they located two males, who were arrested without incident. A pellet gun was also seized by police.

A male youth is facing several charges, including:

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking a schedule one drug

• Pointing a firearm

• Failing to comply with an undertaking

• Failing to comply with a youth sentence order

An 18-year-old man from Kitchener was also charged with the following:

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking a schedule one drug

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Police said the two involved individuals were known to each other and both accused parties were held in custody for a bail hearing.