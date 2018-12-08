

CTV Kitchener





Two people were arrested in Waterloo Friday night on outstanding warrants.

Police first surrounded the apartment building at 155 Lincoln Road around 8:30 p.m.

A total of 22 officers from the Special Response Team, Core Team and regular patrol were on scene until 3:30 a.m., almost seven hours later.

Two people were taken into custody.

Police have not released their names or given any details on the warrants.

They say there was no threat to public safety.