Two arrested in Waterloo's university district for reported 'disturbance involving knives'

A reported "disturbance involving knives" has resulted in two men getting arrested in Waterloo's university district.

Regional police were called to the area of Albert Street and University Avenue in Waterloo around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

A 20-year-old Waterloo man and 27-year-old Hagersville man were arrested and both charged with possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose as well as assault with a weapon.

Police say a victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the incident and was taken to a local hospital.