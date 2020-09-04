KITCHENER -- A 24-year-old man and 52-year-old woman are facing several charges for numerous break and enters in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

The two were taken into custody on Friday by Waterloo regional police in connection to the series of commercial break-ins.

Police say these incidents happened in the area of Strasburg Road between Aug. 21 and Sept. 3.

The man has been charged with seven counts of break and entering as well as trafficking in stolen property, among other criminal offences not listed by police.

The woman is facing charges of trafficking in stolen property, possession of controlled substance, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.