Two arrested, firearm seized during police investigation on High Street
Published Friday, June 4, 2021 6:09PM EDT
Expect heavy police presence on High Street in Waterloo on June 4, 2021. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
WATERLOO -- Expect heavy police presence near High Street in Waterloo for an ongoing police investigation.
Waterloo regional police say two males have been arrested and one firearm seized as part of the investigation.
Residents are asked to avoid the area and can anticipate increased police presence for most of the evening.